How one man was convicted of murder and allegedly killed again years later | Locked Inside, a 12 News podcast
Christopher Lambeth was arrested in April 2021 for the death of his housemate at a Gilbert group home, but there's more to uncover in this murder.
It’s a big mystery with police reports, crime scenes and mounting evidence.
But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill true-crime story.
Locked Inside, a new 12-News I-Team and VAULT Studios podcast, follows the harrowing and heartbreaking story of Christopher Lambeth and those who crossed his path along the way.
The podcast digs into a subject that doesn’t often get this type of careful in-depth attention in the mainstream: mental health and care for those who need help.
Chapter 1: Murder at Tilda Manor
It all started on a bus. Guy sees girl. Girl flashes a smile. It’s a meet-cute you’d think only happened in the movies.
But that’s exactly how Nicole Williams met Steven Howells.
“We were both heading on the bus to the same place. And he had this gorgeous long, curly hair. And so I smiled and we started talking and started dating from there.”
This was 1993 in Hawaii, according to Nicole. A paradise for the young couple. Within five months of meeting, they married.
She was 17 and he would have been around 22 years old.
“I mean, we were young,” she said. “And so there was always a financial struggle, especially in Hawaii, where it's so expensive to live. But it was great.”
Nicole remembers Steven was very involved in the music business. She said he studied at the Art Institute of Seattle, played saxophone, and worked with bands. He and some friends would go to the beach and play improv jazz for hours.
“You know, he never had the goal of being the front man leading the act,” Nicole shared. “But he loved being behind the scenes and doing the music, mixing and recording and helping from the back end being able to put music out.”
About a year into their marriage, Nicole started noticing a shift.
“At first it was small things,” she remembered. “And he would make little comments that were just a little off. They started progressing more, we had a park that we would walk by. And he started talking to me about a frog he met there, and the conversations he was having with this frog. But it took me a little bit to realize that it wasn't just him talking, he was hearing the frog talk to him.”
She said he started experiencing delusions. And that they started affecting his work. She said she saw him get worse over time. And his aspirations of working in the music industry gradually devolved into just trying to get by day by day.
Despite trying, help was hard to come by.
“And he still had so many dreams and things that he wanted to do,” Nicole remembered. “And as the years went by the reality in himself was that those were probably not going to happen.”
She said his goals changed to keeping a job, living on his own.
“And so it has been really hard on that and watching him struggle,” Nicole said. “Struggle with medications and start getting a little better and then those wouldn’t work and kind of yo-yoing up and down in his mental health.”
Locked Inside: Steven Howells and the murder at Tilda Manor
The yo-yoing became too much for both of them. They divorced in 1994. After the split, Nicole said she and Steven kept in touch, but it wasn’t easy. Steven would eventually move to Arizona where he had family. Nicole said he’d try staying in places like group homes with supported living, but it was hard to keep track of his every move.
“We talked on the phone when he was doing good,” she said. “When the meds would kind of stop working, he would disappear. And then if he got on something new and it would start working, he would call me. And eventually, he just felt that he was holding me back from living my life. So he stopped the connection.”
Even though Steven stopped reaching out, Nicole never stopped thinking about him. She’d even try to look for him whenever she went back to Hawaii to visit. Just to check in.
“I would check the Social Security death index once a year to see if he showed up,” she remembered. “I would walk through a lot of the homeless shelters, and things like that in case he was out on the street. Making sure he's OK. That was the main thing. We want to know he's OK.”
But Steven wasn’t OK.
'So, you guys left the house without any keys?'
The sun was just starting to rise on April 12, 2021, when two police officers pulled up to a quiet street in Gilbert, Ariz. They were dispatched to the scene after a frantic 911 call.
OPERATOR: Sir, we have a bad connection. Where are you at? 3583 East Wildhorse?
It’s the address for a group home called Tilda Manor. The home is licensed by the state as a behavioral health facility, meant to provide care and oversee treatment for people placed in the home.
Tilda Manor looks like most other homes on the street. It’s a two-story beige house with big windows. The blinds are typically drawn.
The facility is supposed to provide 24-hour supervision to its residents, people who need behavioral and mental health services, according to its state license.
On that morning in April, a group home staff member made a muffled call for help.
OPERATOR: I’m sorry I’m having a hard time understanding you. What did he do?
CALLER: I said one of our clients just attacked us.
OPERATOR: OK.
CALLER: It’s a group home.
The group home staff member dialed 911 after running outside the home with his coworker. He said one of the group home’s residents tried to attack them that morning.
OPERATOR: We have officers on the way. Does anybody need medical? Do you need the paramedics to come check on you?
CALLER: No, not yet. We’re outside waiting. Just the police.
OPERATOR: Just the police? OK. Where is your client now?
CALLER: He’s inside the house. We’re outside waiting.
But that employee was wrong. Someone did need medical help.
Audio of the Tilda Manor group home 911 call:
OPERATOR: How is he going to react to my officers? Is he going to be cooperative for my officers? Is he going to be hostile toward my officers?
CALLER: Actually, I don’t know because right now he’s kind of violent.
The two officers arrived armed with that information — that a potentially violent resident could be inside the home.
Body camera video from Gilbert Police Department shows they parked the car and walked up to the two group home employees standing in the street.
GPD Officer: What happened today?
Staff: He was naked and he attacked me.
GPD Officer: And how did he attack you?
These employees tried to explain that a resident inside the home tried to hurt them and that they ran outside. They said that resident was a man named Christopher Lambeth.
BODY CAM: Was he in his room when you guys left?
Staff: He’s in the house
GPD Officer: So, we’ll go and talk to him real quick.
The footage shows the two officers and two staff members walking toward the door. One of the officers tried to twist the doorknob.
GPD Officer: It’s locked. Do you guys have a key? It’s locked.
The officers learned the door was locked and neither employee had a key.
GPD Officer: How are you going to get back in? Do you normally go on the side of the house?
GPD Officer: Is there a spare key in the van anywhere?
Staff: No
GPD Officer: So, you guys left the house without any keys?
At this point, about six minutes after the officers arrived, body camera footage showed them standing at the locked door, pondering how to get inside. Then, one of the officers peered through the window to the left of the door. And what he saw changed everything.
GPD Officer: There’s a man inside bleeding from his head.
It was a man lying in a pool of blood on a bedroom floor. The officers called for back-up and their pace instantly changed. One of the officers started kicking the door while the other asked if the employees could hop the fence into the backyard and get in through a door in the back. One employee and one officer raced to the back gate while the other officer kept kicking the front door. Eventually one of the residents opened the door and the officers rushed inside, trying to get to the man bleeding on the floor.
One officer told the other that he had no pulse. They started what sounded like chest compressions in that body camera video. Then, one of the officers noticed something else.
GPD Officer: There’s something in the shower right now.
GPD Officer: Gotcha.
GPD Officer: Just watch your step, OK? There’s blood coming from the bedroom…
The trail of blood led to a closed door. It turned out to be the bathroom and the shower was running.
GPD Officer: You know what? Somebody probably walked up through this and went into the bathroom and took a shower. That’s what happened. So, whoever is in the shower is the one who actually walked through this.
The officers called for firefighters to come in and try to help the bleeding man. Then the bathroom door opened.
Parts of this audio and video were redacted by Gilbert Police, so it’s not clear what was said in these initial moments with the person in the bathroom. The audio and video that was not redacted shows the officers were talking with a man who just got out of the shower. He was getting dressed and told the officers his name was Christopher Lambeth.
The officers knew this was the man the group home employees called about. Once he was fully dressed, one of the officers turned him around and put him in handcuffs. The officer walked Lambeth through the halls and toward the front door as he explained to Lambeth that he had the right to remain silent. They stepped outside into a yard teeming with first responders and beelined toward a police car. The officer put Lambeth in the back.
By the time the firefighters got to the man lying in blood on the floor, it was too late. The chest compressions didn’t work.
Steven Howells was declared dead at 5:46 a.m.
'This should have never happened.'
The first photo posted on Steven Howells’ online obituary seemed like it was taken years ago. It shows a young guy with dark eyes and brown hair, half-smiling at the camera. He was wearing a denim jacket with the collar popped.
The first few lines said Steven was born in Hawaii and moved to Arizona in 1998. He lived to be 49 years old.
The comments on the page appeared to be mostly from family or friends who knew him way back when, revealing glimpses of a man once full of life who’d been dealt a really hard hand.
His ex-wife Nicole shared some photos of her own and left a heartfelt message.
“He never deserved to end like this,” she wrote. “I am who and what I am today because of him.”
She ended with a heartbreaking, “I love you always.”
When Steven was killed, Nicole estimated it had been about 10 to 15 years since she last spoke with him.
In the years after their divorce, she got remarried and became a mom. She now lives in Colorado. Nicole wound up taking a trip to Seattle soon after she learned Steven was killed. She said it brought some closure, in a way, as Seattle was where he did his music studies. She started processing how Steven’s death could have happened.
“That should have never happened,” Nicole said. “I've worried about things like that happening, but I worried about it on the street. Not in someplace that's supposed to keep them safe."
No one at Tilda Manor ever commented on the killing or the events leading up to it.
However, a police report released by Gilbert police shed light on the events that morning.
Steven Howells was one of nine residents living at Tilda Manor, three women and six men. Christopher Lambeth had reportedly already been living there a few years when Steven Howells moved in. It’s not clear exactly when Steven went to live at Tilda Manor, but one of the staff members told police he had been living at the home about four months at the time he was killed.
Other housemates told police Steven Howells and Christopher Lambeth didn’t really know each other. Lambeth would usually keep to himself, in his own room, according to the police report. It also detailed that Steven originally had a roommate, but that person moved out, meaning Steven Howells had a room to himself, right by the front door. The same room where officers found him bleeding.
The night before he was killed, the two employees told police that they clocked in for their overnight shift. They told police it started out quietly. Everyone was in their rooms.
The employees told police they did bed-checks at 2 a.m. and noticed Christopher Lambeth was pacing around his room. By 4 a.m. they thought he went to sleep.
The police report details that around 5 a.m., one of those employees was prepping medications for the residents when he suddenly heard a fight. He ran toward the living room and saw his coworker struggling with Christopher Lambeth who wasn’t wearing any clothes. Lambeth apparently tried to punch the other employee in the face and both workers ran outside.
At first, the workers told police that Lambeth followed them to the driveway, but he ultimately went back inside and locked the door, locking the employees out. It’s not clear whether Steven was attacked before or after the employees got locked out.
“If anything, I could see him being the person who would stand up and try to calm somebody down or de-escalate him,” Nicole said of Steven Howells. “And although I don't know what happened in the room, that would be my bet of what happened.”
Christopher Lambeth admitted on the scene that he “killed him,” the police report stated. That he “bludgeoned” Steven Howells “to death.” He later told police he saw Steven go and use the bathroom and then he followed Steven back to his bedroom and started choking him. Lambeth said he didn’t know why he did this and no one else saw what happened.
After he was arrested, he appeared before a judge who said he was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Steven Howells. In video from that court proceeding, you can see Lambeth appear virtually from what appeared to be a jail cell. He was staring at the camera through his glasses, looking through a crack in the doorway. He didn’t say a word as the judge spoke to him.
The judge told him he would have a lawyer assigned to him and that he’d be held on a $2 million bond. He later submitted a plea of “not guilty.”
Instead of sitting in a jail cell charged with murder, the police report detailed that April 12, 2021 should have been moving day for Christopher Lambeth.
Tilda Manor staff told police he’d been living at the group home since 2018, although his move-in date is not part of the public record. Employees told police that in all his time at the home, they never had any problems with him. In fact, he was doing so well with his treatment at the home that he was set to move into his own apartment at 11 a.m. the morning of the killing.
One staff member told police that, “he could handle it.”
But in Lambeth’s life, April 12 stands out for another reason.
On April 12, 2005, exactly 16 years before the killing at the Tilda Manor group home, Christopher Lambeth was taken to a different jail as a suspect in a different deadly crime.
You can catch that story in the next chapter of Locked Inside: Guilty Except Insane starting April 19, 2022 wherever you listen to podcasts.
No one working with or representing Tilda Manor agreed to talk with 12 News at this point in our story.
Christopher Lambeth’s current attorney did not respond to any of our requests for comment at the time this episode was recorded.
Chapter 2: Guilty Except Insane
On April 12, 2005, Christopher Lambeth sat handcuffed at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Tucson. He was face-to-face with two detectives after he was taken into custody from a bloody home in Rillito. They start by asking his name and age. He told them who he was and that he was 20 years old.
Then the detectives braced themselves for what he was about to say next.
Rillito is a small, tight-knit community about a 20-minute drive north of downtown Tucson.
Just two days earlier, on April 10, 2005, something unsettling stood out. It was a Sunday morning and many people in Rillito were getting ready for church.
When services started that morning, some people noticed that two community fixtures, Carl and Patricia Gremmler, weren’t there.
The couple were grandparents, both in their 70s and well-known as activists in Rillito. Former Tucson Citizen reporter Sherly Kornman remembered they would protest emissions from a nearby cement factory.
“And they were very vocal, you know, I guess you call them activists,” Kornman said. “Gray haired activists who really cared about their community.”
Friends of the Gremmlers told Kornman that the couple volunteered at a local food bank.
“They were very socially-conscious,” Kornman said. “Wouldn’t hurt a fly kind of people.”
The Gremmlers' absence at church that Sunday morning wasn’t just noticeable, it was out of the norm. One of the couple’s friends tried calling for a few days after missing them at church and finally decided to go to their house and see what was up.
A murder scene: The home and town of Carl and Patricia Gremmler
This friend had known the Gremmlers for about a decade, according to an investigation report. He’d been to their home before. It sat right along I-10, the main highway connecting Tucson to Phoenix. The Gremmlers had their own house, a rental home, a garage and a red-brick business building all on the same plot of land. Carl Gremmler, a car enthusiast, ran an auto shop of sorts from that garage.
The Gremmlers’ friend told investigators that he noticed a broken window on one of the front buildings when he pulled up to their property. When he went through the gate, he noticed another broken window. He didn’t go inside any of the buildings. He called his wife, who then called the sheriff’s department.
When two deputies got there, they started by searching the red-brick business building, according to the investigation report. The whole place had been ransacked. Blinds ripped, widows busted out, furniture overturned and part of a computer thrown to the floor.
One deputy wrote in the report that the person who did this must have been “very angry.”
The deputies moved to the garage, filled with antique cars Carl had been working on. They didn’t notice anything out of place and made their way to the house. As they approached the sliding glass door at the back of the Gremmlers’ home, one deputy took out a pen and gingerly used it to pull the door open, in case there were any fingerprints or evidence on the handle. The moment they stepped inside they knew something was very wrong.
The investigation report detailed that all the lights were off. The front room was trashed. The widescreen TV was shattered in its case. The couples’ two dogs were inside. The deputies noted that it seemed like they hadn’t been out in a few days, based on the mess they left on the floor.
The deputies pushed forward through the destruction, guns drawn. They made their way to a bedroom door, where they realized someone was lying in the bed under the covers.
The deputies didn’t know it at the time, but this person was Christopher Lambeth. The deputies told him to get out of bed and lie down on his stomach in the hallway.
After putting Lambeth in handcuffs, records show Lambeth admitted he killed the people who lived in the home and directed the deputies to the other bedroom across the hall. One deputy wrote that the room was in “extreme disarray” and they could hardly step inside.
'These people were completely defenseless'
Former Tucson Citizen reporter Sheryl Kornman covered the crime scene at the Gremmlers’ home.
“All they could see was just a giant, bloody mess,” she remembered reporting, referring to the responding deputies.
The investigation report details that the first body they saw was Patricia’s, slumped on the bed against some pillows. Then they found Carl’s body on the floor. Investigators determined they’d been dead for a few days.
“And they were stabbed so many times,” Kornman said. “They never released the count. But they were so brutalized, that they had to have a closed casket for the funeral.”
Sheryl Kornman spent the days after this brutal discovery connecting with the Gremmlers’ friends and investigators.
“And the sheriff's department, the deputies were really upset about it,” she remembered. “Because, you know, seeing it was just horrific. Because these people were completely defenseless.”
Those who knew the Gremmlers the best were devastated, but not totally shocked.
“It gives me chills, again, at the brutality of the murder,” Kornman said. “Feeling like I feel now like I felt then. This didn't have to happen, these were vulnerable, older people who never should have been put in that position.”
Christopher Lambeth wasn’t an intruder in their house. Christopher Lambeth was Carl and Patricia Gremmler's grandson.
After the deputies found the Gremmlers brutally stabbed to death in their own home, they wrapped Lambeth in a blanket and walked him out to a squad car. The dogs in the house started to follow them as they walked outside and one deputy wrote that Lambeth simply said, “Please close the gate. The dogs will get out.”
Then, Christopher Lambeth was face to face with deputies, answering questions about what happened to his grandparents. The sheriff’s department originally recorded this interview but burned the tapes in a routine cleanout in January 2020.
The following printed interview is part of a transcript provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in a 12 News records request.
Detective: Are they alive or dead right now?
Lambeth: They’re dead.
Detective: OK, how do you know they’re dead?
Lambeth: I killed ‘em.
Detective: You killed ‘em?
Lambeth: Yeah.
Records show Christopher Lambeth admitted several times that he killed his grandparents and that he was “happy that they’re dead now.” But he was hesitant to tell investigators why he killed them.
Detective: OK, I mean was there some kind of argument between you guys? How did this - how did this turn into them being dead?
Lambeth: Personal problems. I don’t want to talk about it.
Detective: Personal problems you have or between you and them?
Lambeth: Between us.
Detective: Between you and your grandparents?
Lambeth: Yes.
Detective: Does it go back a long way or something?
Lambeth: Yeah.
Detective: Like family history?
Lambeth: Yeah.
Read the full transcript here:
According to court records, Lambeth’s father died when he was young. Lambeth and his sister lived with their aunt and uncle for a while before moving back in with their mother, according to Kornman’s reporting. It seemed symptoms started around his teenage years. He was admitted to hospitals or other treatment facilities and court-ordered for psychiatric evaluations multiple times, according to court and investigation records.
He was eventually diagnosed with bipolar and schizoaffective disorder.
“So, he was diagnosed,” Kornman detailed. “But he was covered as what they call a ‘public pay’ individual because he was deemed disabled. Under the disability laws, he could get this public assistance for mental health care.”
Lambeth told detectives he’d been staying in mental health facilities and a group home before he started staying with his grandparents during the week. This was an arrangement planned by his mom.
Detectives: You said you get this money that comes from Social Security, it goes to your mom, does - what’s the arrangements as far as - do they pay your grandparents too, give them some money for you living there?
Lambeth: Yeah, my mom gives my grandparents money.
It wasn’t a secret that Lambeth stayed with his grandparents. Neither was his history of mental illness. Sheryl Kornman remembered friends of the Gremmlers telling her that the Gremmlers themselves were worried about Christopher Lambeth. Still, they let him stay at their home.
“I think it was their religious beliefs, you know, they believed that everybody is a child of God,” Kornman stated. “And they did tell their friends explicitly, who were very worried about him, we're not going to turn our backs on our grandson. You know, we love him. We know that he's sick and we're not going to turn our backs on him.”
In the interview with Christopher Lambeth, detectives kept pressing him for a motive. One investigator asked what things were like inside the home and whether those conditions led to Lambeth lashing out. Lambeth told them he felt his grandparents were “destructive” to him.
Guilty Except Insane
Christopher Lambeth was ultimately charged with two counts of first-degree murder for killing his grandparents. Lambeth told investigators he stopped taking his medicine before killing his grandparents.
Detective: Do you think you did this because you were off your medication?
Lambeth: No.
Detective: OK, you think it was just ‘cause you wanted to?
Lambeth: Like I said, it was just personal problems.
Detective: OK.
Lambeth: That I don’t want to bring up.
Detective: OK, but you don’t think your not being on your medication had anything to do with it?
Lambeth: No.
Detective: OK, OK.
Lambeth: Not an insane thing to do, it’s not because of my medication.
After nearly two years of court proceedings, Lambeth pleaded Guilty Except Insane to both counts of murder in 2007. Under Arizona law, Guilty Except Insane, or GEI, means a person has a mental disease or defect of such severity that the person did not know the criminal act was wrong.
In the months that followed his arrest for the double murder, court records show Lambeth refused to talk about the crime with his attorney and denied he had any symptoms.
Records show doctors evaluated him and reported he suffered from “delusions” and that he heard “voices that weren’t there.”
Court records claim Lambeth was “unable to function in a legal setting” and at one point, he was deemed “not competent to stand trial.”
Part of that guilty except insane plea meant Christopher Lambeth wouldn’t go to prison. Instead, a judge sentenced him 25 to life at the Arizona State Hospital for treatment.
“The prosecutors decided to agree, because it was pretty obvious that he had a psychotic episode that jail would not be the place for him,’ Sheryl Kornman remembered. “They don't really have the facilities to incarcerate someone who's that ill.”
After Lambeth went to the state hospital to serve his sentence, his mother and his aunt, Carl and Patricia Gremmlers’ daughters, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the psychiatrist and two mental health agencies that worked with Lambeth before the murders. They accused the doctor and agencies of not doing enough to help Lambeth before the crime. The doctor settled with Lambeth’s family out of court, but the two mental health agencies went to trial.
“Christopher Lambeth was deemed to be 25% responsible,” Sheryl Kornman remembered. “The psychiatrist overseeing his care was 25% responsible. And the other two public pay agencies that were involved in his care were each 25% responsible.”
Court documents back-up that break-down. The out-of-court settlement with the doctor wasn’t made public, but in the case that went to trial, Christopher Lambeth’s mother and aunt were awarded $1.5 million dollars.
12 News tried to contact Christopher Lambeth’s mother for this story but could not reach her. An obituary shows his aunt passed away in 2014. Christopher Lambeth’s sister declined to talk with 12 News.
Despite his 25 to life sentence in the state hospital, Christopher Lambeth would be back in society long before then.
You can catch that story in the next chapter of Locked Inside: Secured starting April 26, 20221 wherever you listen to podcasts.
No one working with or representing Tilda Manor agreed to talk with 12 News at this point in our story.
Christopher Lambeth’s current attorney did not respond to any of our requests for comment at the time this story was published.
