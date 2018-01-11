Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Many experts say we need a systematic change to improve the maternal mortality rate in South Carolina .

For one local USC professor, change also begins with our students.

In the Bible Belt, including South Carolina, experts say many have lower access to health care.

"We have a range of poor outcomes from maternal mortality all the way to cancer," said Dr. Tisha Felder, Assistant Professor at USC College of Nursing.

The obesity rate is also high. That's a contributor to higher rates of maternal deaths, especially among African American women.

Felder tells us one topic of discussion is bias in the health care system.

"Having lack of access to insurance, particularly I'd say for women of color," said Felder. "Many times we are delivering in hospitals that may not be of the highest quality as others because the higher quality hospitals are not in our communities."

Felder says bias could start during pre-natal visits, extending all the way to delivery.

"When you think about pain, there's a lot of research that shows many times, African Americans are not given the same level of pain medication as other patients because they are regarded as not actually truly being in pain," said Felder.

Felder's research also focuses on improving breastfeeding among African American women. She says many women admitted they didn't get much information from providers during their pregnancy about breastfeeding.

"One thing many people don't know is that breastfeeding can actually reduce the risk of not only infant death but also maternal death," said Felder.

One initiative to combat maternal mortality, she says, starts with our students.

"Promoting more training among students of color to become doctors and nurses to better serve their communities," she said.

Many students aspiring to be in the medical field are learning firsthand about emergency situations in the delivery room.

Students at USC and Newberry college use simulators to prepare for the unpredictable.

Newberry College students also pair with Lexington Medical Center for clinical rotations, where they can participate in labor and delivery.

Meredythe Goodreau, Assistant Professor of Nursing at Newberry College notes a greater increase in women who are taking fertility drugs, even though their bodies might not be ready to get pregnant. She says pregnancies are often starting at a higher risk compared to the past. As a result, you have an increase in maternal mortality because of these high-risk pregnancies.

One study being conducted with Newberry College nursing students is looking at how various diseases can affect labor and delivery and postpartum.

Morris College has 20 students in its pre-med/pre-nursing programs. They take their pre-requisites while getting to know the professionals in the medical field.

USC also has a team of providers in their Student Health Center where they have their Women's Clinic. It's filled with resources including pregnancy counseling and pregnancy testing.

Felder says with more students on board and more hospitals making systematic changes, it will save lives.

"I think more of the focus is on implementing what we know," she said. "If we have our health care system respond and do everything it can do to reduce disparities that we see among women of color in terms of maternal mortality, we will actually see improvements for all women."

Officials with DHEC tell us nearly half of all pregnancy-related complications are potentially preventable through improvements to a woman's health before pregnancy. Preventing chronic disease, for example, can result in healthier pregnancies with fewer complications.

Also, seeking early prenatal care can result in healthier pregnancies and for women with chronic conditions, early prenatal care is key in preventing complications throughout pregnancy and delivery.

