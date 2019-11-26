OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — WARNING: The above video may be difficult for some to watch; viewer discretion is advised

An Olmsted Township mother says the videotaped assault of her son should be seen so that the public is aware of how bullying affects students with special needs.

Her son, a 17-year-old junior at Polaris Career Center and Olmsted Falls High School, is seen in the video covering his head while being repeatedly punched and kicked by another student.

The mother says her son has autism and epilepsy.

In an email to 3News, the mother said she "received a call from Polaris that a student beat my son up in the locker room and the student was then suspended. [Her son] returned to the locker room after class and was assaulted by the friend of the student who was suspended, for no other reason than it was 'his fault his friend got into trouble.'

"Another student video recorded the beating...The assault is very disturbing to view and the student repeatedly punched [her son’s] head and jaw like a punching bag. He also kicked him in the back repeatedly with his steel-toed boots."

Her son suffered a concussion and muscle soreness. A CT scan and X-rays were negative.

The mother said she is pleased with the response from school officials.

School Superintendent Bob Timmons released a statement Tuesday:

"We were made aware of an incident that occurred yesterday of an alleged student assault which was video-taped and posted to social media. We immediately began an investigation and are following our disciplinary procedures. We take any form of aggression seriously as the safety of our students is our first priority."

This story is developing and will be updated later today.