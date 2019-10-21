GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There is a large police presence in northwest Charlotte after the truck of a missing Gasnton County man was found Monday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting an active investigation along Brookshire Boulevard between Interstate 485 and Pleasant Grove Road.

Earlier Monday, a truck belonging to Bryan Davenport was found in the area, which is located just south of Mountain Island Lake.

A Silver Alert was issued early Monday for Davenport, who was last seen leaving his home in Stanley Saturday morning.

Searchers could be seen in a wooden area near Brookshire Boulevard after the truck was found.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is putting up crime scene tape and securing part of the area. They have not confirmed the nature of their search or investigation. CMPD said a “discovery” was made near Brookshire Blvd before noon. Investigators aren’t specifying what this discovery was, but many people who came out to the search left the woods crying.

The Charlotte Fire Department is also on-scene.

With police activity in the area, drivers are advised to use caution or seek alternate routes, including Mt Holly Road.

Davenport's family said he left his home Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. in his truck. No one had talked to him since he left home.

A Silver Alert is issued when an endangered person goes missing. Davenport is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the NC Center for Missing Persons, an agency within the Department of Public Safety that issues silver alerts.

Anyone who may have interacted with Davenport or has information about the case, is asked to call 911.

OTHER STORIES FROM WCNC.com