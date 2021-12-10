Students trash schools: Can TikTok be held accountable?

Challenges going viral on TikTok encourage students to record themselves committing crimes in their schools.

This story is the latest installment in our YouTube series, "What's Brewing,” investigative reporter Jenna Bourne's series of homemade deep dives into important issues during the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to check out the series and subscribe to our YouTube channel: The Deeper Dive.

Devious Licks :

A viral TikTok challenge encourages students to steal and break things in their school bathrooms.

Olivia Fisher is over it.

“There’s been extreme amounts of vandalism, extreme amounts of stealing,” said Olivia, a sophomore at Weeki Wachee High School.

She says soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers have disappeared all over campus – not ideal during a pandemic.

“It’s very frustrating, genuinely. It’s, you know, many of my friends have told me they had to walk across the campus just to find soap so that they can wash their hands,” Olivia explained.

Some TikTok users are identifying this challenge with the hashtag “devious lick” or “devious licks.”

“This is kind of the lingo, the slang of young people. A ‘lick’ is when you steal something. And maybe it’s something that’s a little bit small in scale,” said Kelli Burns, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of South Florida’s Zimmerman School of Advertising and Mass Communication.

At least seven school districts in the Tampa Bay area tell 10 Tampa Bay they’ve been dealing with vandalism, mostly in school bathrooms, because of this challenge: Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Sarasota Counties.

Pasco County tells us it’s happened at all of their high schools and some of their middle schools.

It’s affecting students like Olivia who want nothing to do with these challenges.