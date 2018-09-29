Gaston County, NC (WCNC) - An NBC Charlotte Defenders investigation is uncovering allegations of misconduct against a local medical team.

The allegations are arising after the Gaston EMS crew was sent to a Florence-ravaged North Carolina town to help those in need. Now, NBC Charlotte has learned at least two are off the job and several others have been suspended.

County officials say the inappropriate behavior involved alcohol while the EMS crew was off duty. However, it came at a time when they were supposed to be putting their best foot forward.

“It is a betrayal of trust in public,” says Ronnie Worley, a Gaston County commissioner.

Commissioner Worley said multiple people are now off the job after an internal county investigation.

“We’ve had a resignation from our emergency medical services and also a termination that occurred because of this instance. And we’ve had multiple suspensions,” Commissioner Worley told NBC Charlotte.

County officials are not releasing details about the nature of the misconduct. However, the county manager said it involved the EMS team partying on at least one occasion at a local hotel in Bladen County where they were on assignment.

“These violations of policy occurred while they were in their off time, so they didn’t put the public at risk,” Commissioner Worley said. “They were guests of the folks of Bladen County and we should have been operating completely professional and I think that message has been sent.”

Commissioner Worley said his initial concern was about staffing and the potential impact to local EMS service moving forward, but he says he’s been reassured that won’t be an issue.

“There will be no impact to our service here in Gaston County, these shifts will be covered and we will have appropriate personnel on duty,” Commissioner Worley said.

County officials say they are not aware of any allegations of drinking and driving. They say the case will not be turned over to the police.

