DALLAS — The mother of two boys who died in an Oak Cliff home on Sunday says she doesn't blame the boys' father, who also died in an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Esmeralda Gonzalez told WFAA her twin sons, Elijah and Josiah Martinez, died with their father Nestor Martinez. A fourth person, an adult male, believed to be a co-worker of Martinez's, also passed away.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office had not released a cause of death Monday, but Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel said Sunday that carbon monoxide levels in the home were at fatal levels when all four were discovered.

Gonzalez says she knew the father of her children had stayed in a guesthouse of his employer's home, also on Owega Avenue.

Gonzalez says the couple shared custody of the children, with Martinez caring for Elijah and Josiah on weekends.

She says when she dropped her boys off with their dad Friday night, she had no idea he would accept an offer from his boss to stay in a home under construction, without electricity, the following night.

"It just hurts. Now I’m a single mother to a beautiful baby girl," Gonzalez said. "My kids weren’t even 2 yet. They were barely enjoying and understanding life.”

On Monday, Gonzalez held her 7-month-old daughter close. She said the little girl will only know her brothers, who were one year older than her, from pictures.

Gonzalez added that the generator in the home had instructions in English and that Martinez only read in Spanish.

“He didn’t know the consequences," Gonzalez said. "It was nobody’s fault, it was just a horrible accident that happened that night. They were at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Family of Elijah and Josiah Martinez have started an online fundraiser page to support the boys' mother with expected funeral costs.