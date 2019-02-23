SUMTER, S.C. — The teammates of a Sumter teen who died in a car crash on Thursday spoke to News 19 after losing one of their closest friends.

This comes after officials say 15-year-old Za'Mani Fulmore died on her way to school after the driver hit a curb, lost control of the car, then went off the roadway into a tree.

Isyss Portee

She was riding with two other teens who have been in the hospital recovering from their injuries, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

"Everybody was saying, 'She's gone Daisha.' I kept saying, 'She wouldn't leave,'" Daisha Morant said. "I just broke down, like, 'Mani ain't 'gon leave us. She's gonna fight."

Friends say Fulmore was a point guard on Crestwood High School's junior varsity basketball team. We're told she loved sports and hoped to play basketball in college.

"We always talked about going to college together," Morant said. "We used to [say], 'What if we don't go to the same college?,' I'd be like, 'Well, I'm gonna apply for your college.'"

"We were gonna get each other scholarships at our colleges," Tynia Saunders, another friend, said.

Friends say Fulmore was in the 10th grade and was always playful and funny. She was always with her friends at school, now they're worried about going back without her.

"I couldn't walk in the hall and not see her, sit in the class... and think about her, and go into the gym knowing that I'm about to be on this court... and I can't pass her the ball," Saunders said.

"She really hit us," Morant said. "It's not a day that we go by without crying or breaking down; we may look like we're alright, but honestly, deep inside, we're not... it's just not the same."

This is one of at least four fatal car accidents in Sumter this year, according to Coroner Baker. The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this incident.