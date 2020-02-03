SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man who called 911 for help ended up pointing a loaded gun at rescuers, deputies say.

Jacob Prizio, 21, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm on an officer, firefighter or EMT and a single count of misuse of 911, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office news release.

Dispatchers took a 911 call on Friday from Prizio, who requested an ambulance for a leg injury, deputies say.

As paramedics arrived at a house on Vignette Way, Prizio allegedly ran outside and aimed a loaded gun at the ambulance. The paramedics retreated to safety while deputies responded.

Prizio also threatened them before throwing his gun away, the news release states.

Deputies say he admitted to calling 911 with the intent of shooting the responders.

He is in jail on a $75,500 bond.

