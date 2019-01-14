BARRON COUNTY, Wis — Jake Patterson's public defenders gave a statement Sunday saying they believe the 21-year-old can get a fair trial.

Jake Patterson is expected to be formally charged Monday with the kidnapping of 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

The attorneys said while they do believe Patterson can get a fair trial, they are unsure of where the trial would happen.

"This has been an emotional time for this community and very difficult time for this community and we're aware of that. We don't take that lightly. We have a job to do in terms of representing our client and protecting his rights and his interests. But we also understand the pain and emotion that has been generated within this community," Patterson's attorney Richard Jones said.

The attorneys said they expect Monday's hearing to be fast.