BARRON, Wis. — Whoever brought Jayme Closs home was supposed to get a hefty reward.

But then the 13-year-old, who had been missing from Barron, Wisconsin, for nearly three months, ended up rescuing herself.

And on Wednesday, Jennie-O announced that it is donating its share of the reward money, $25,000, to Jayme Closs herself.

Jennie-O had partnered with the FBI to bring the reward money up to $50,000 back in October.

Jayme, 13, had been missing since Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, when her parents were found murdered at their Barron, Wisconsin home.

Jake Patterson, 21, is charged with killing the couple and abducting Jayme. He has not been convicted of the crimes.

"Jayme is the hero in this case," said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald after Jayme pushed her way out from beneath a bed she was being kept under, and found help.

Hormel Foods, Jennie-O's parent company, confirmed Wednesday that the money will go into a trust fund Jayme can use in the future. Her parents both worked for Jennie-O.