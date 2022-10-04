Mother of 9-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide holds 'Heavenly Re-Birthday' celebration

Jessica Chateau said her son Andres always wanted a big birthday party. Police said his father shot him before turning the gun on himself last week.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Family and friends are grieving over the loss of Andres Chateau. He was 9 years old when St. Petersburg police say his father shot his son before turning the gun on himself last Monday.

A celebration of life was held in honor of the 9-year-old in Wesley Chapel on Sunday.

Despite her loss, Andres' mother, Jessica Chateau, said she refuses to have hate in her heart and she also refuses to mourn his death as funerals do.

Instead, Chateau said she decided to hold a celebration of Andres' rebirthing to heaven. The mother said Andres always wanted a big birthday party, so the celebration was dubbed "Andres' Heavenly Re-Birthday."

A fire truck helped honor her baby boy as Chateau took in every moment.

During a previous interview with us, Jessica said she would tell moms to always trust their gut and let go of the little things.



She called family then police when Andres wasn’t out to get picked up right away, as usual.



In an interview Tuesday, Chateau said her son always wanted to make her smile. It always cured her spirit whenever she felt down.

"My son was pure sunshine," Chateau said. "He was just full of energy and just loved playing."

Chateau said her son would radiate love anytime someone spoke to him.

A number of other loved ones at Andres' celebration of life cried and held each other as they coped with the pain. Pictures of Andres were on display and a candlelight vigil was held.

Police said the parents were in the midst of a custody dispute. In addition to a custody battle, court documents show the apartment complex was evicting the father, Kevin Bybee.

Neighbors of Chateau created a GoFundMe. If you'd like to donate, click here.