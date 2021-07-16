A preliminary investigation shows that the Dodge Charger was possibly racing another dark-colored Dodge vehicle north on Edgewood when it crashed into the Nissan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after being caught in between two speeding vehicles in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville on Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that a group of young people were possibly racing each other in the 1000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when a silver Dodge Charger crashed into a Nissan Sentra.

JSO says the female in the passenger seat of the Nissan was ejected and died at the scene. The driver, also a woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nobody in the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Dodge Charger was possibly racing another dark-colored Dodge vehicle north on Edgewood when it crashed into the Nissan, which JSO says was not involved.

Police say the Dodge Charger flipped several times before coming to a rest in a nearby parking lot. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

JSO says the vehicle had been speeding, judging by the scene of the wreck.

Witnesses in the area reportedly took out their phones and began taking photos instead of rendering aid, a JSO officer said.

Witnesses also told First Coast News that the Dodge Charger in the bushes "flew as high as the Shoe Central sign." Officers say it also hit the black car parked in the parking lot.

Friends of the woman who died say she lived nearby and was in her 50s

This is the 126th death on the roads in Jacksonville this year.

