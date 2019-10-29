WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — A Johnson County football coach and his daughter died Tuesday in a car accident.

According to a post from the school system, Coach Shawn Linder and his daughter Bella were in an accident and were killed.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident and says Linder, 42, was going east on Ben Hall Lake Drive in Laurens County.

He lost control of his Cadillac CTS and went into the path of an oncoming Ford F350, driven by 25-year-old Justin Hobbs.

Hobbs' truck hit the right side of the Cadillac, killing Linder and his 2-year-old daughter at the scene.

Johnson County Schools' post describes Linder as a 'Johnson County Alumni, husband, father, valued friend, and brother.'

The school system has counselors, pastors and mental health counselors to assist people with the grieving process.

The school’s principal, Chris Watkins, will be excusing any absences for students Tuesday.

According to a post from the Union-Recorder in Milledgeville, Shawn and Bella were the husband and daughter of their editor, Natalie Linder.

We'd like to offer our condolences to Linder's family, friends and colleagues.

