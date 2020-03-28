ATLANTA — A civil rights legend with deep ties to Atlanta has died at the age of 98.

The Rev. Joseph Lowery died at his home surrounded by loved ones, a family spokesperson said on Friday night. The spokesperson said his death was not COVID-19 related.

Lowery devoted decades to civil rights and social change. He was a founding committee member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and its longest-serving president.

Lowery worked side-by-side with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement. He also served as pastor of Central United Methodist Church and Cascade United Methodist before retiring in the early 90s.

