Mohamad Nour, 5, was reported missing at 8:48 a.m., police said. Investigators believe he unlocked the front door himself and walked outside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A five-year-old boy with autism was found dead Sunday morning inside a pond near Wolf Creek Townhomes, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the scene at 8:53 a.m. As many as 32 JSO officers and 48 personnel from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene, JSO said.

First responders went door-to-door searching for Mohamad, as well utilized boats, a drone, K9 officers and a helicopter.

At 10:50 a.m., personnel with JFRD in a boat found the Mohamad unresponsive inside of a pond near his neighborhood, JSO said. He was later pronounced dead.

"There's a lot of ponds around here," JSO Assistant Chief Brian Kee said. "It's one of the ponds east of the neighborhood."

Police earlier reported the boy was attracted to water, though he could not swim.

"We know from our training these children are often attracted to bodies of water, which is very concerning for us," Kee said.

JSO has opened a death investigation with the homicide unit.

There are 235 city-managed retention ponds located in Jacksonville, according to the City of Jacksonville's website.

As a reminder to all residents, the city has a Retention Pond Safety campaign with resources and information to help keep you and your family safe.