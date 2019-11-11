UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: On the sixth day in the official search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced on Monday that her mother, Brianna Williams, is a person of interest in this case.

"She's not spoken to us since Wednesday," Mike Williams said during a news conference Friday at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. "She was the last person to see Taylor."

Williams said the search for Taylor Williams has expanded to Alabama where JSO has deployed officers "in the vicinity of Demopolis, Alabama." He said 38 units with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are also assisting with the search.

JSO is also searching parts of Georgia, the department tweeted Sunday.

Williams is now asking the public to contact JSO "if you've seen them together within the last two weeks between here and Alabama."

The sheriff said Brianna Williams drives a black 2017 Honda Accord with tinted windows. If you have any information about this case, contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. -- Veterans Day marks the sixth day in the official search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams. There's still no conclusive information about where the little girl is, but the search has shifted to Alabama.

Several hotels in Demopolis, Alabama are sold out, and an employee at one hotel told First Coast News that officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booked a block of rooms for Monday. JSO has not confirmed this information.

Taylor Williams' mother, Brianna Williams, grew up near Demopolis, Alabama where some of her family still lives. It's about two hours outside of Montgomery.

On Sunday night, the Demopolis Police Department posted on its Facebook page saying it is helping in a missing persons search in the town. It said the FBI, the State Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement agencies other states are involved as well.

First Coast News spoke with Chief Rex Flowers of the Demopolis Police Department Monday morning. We asked if he could confirm or deny the search in Demopolis is related to Taylor Williams. He said he couldn't comment right now, and is waiting for the lead agency to release more information. According to Flowers, the lead agency is the FBI.

Community members in this town of just under 7,000 people have been talking about Taylor Williams in and around town. A few people said they saw officers searching Sunday near a wooded area of Highway 19. First Coast News went out there Monday morning and didn't see any officers yet.

First Coast News dug into Brianna Williams' connections to Demopolis. According to a copy of The Demopolis Times from 2010, Brianna graduated from Linden High School at the top of her class in 2010. She also got the "Elite Lindenite Scholarship," one-of-five high school seniors who was awarded the scholarship.

Copies of The Democrat-Reporter from 2010, a newspaper in Linden, Alabama, said Brianna was homecoming queen and planned to attend Alabama A&M University with a major in mechanical engineering. The Democrat-Reporter said Brianna's mom is Karissa Williams, and her dad is Wayne Boykin, of Demopolis.