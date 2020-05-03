OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A reward that was at one point, set at $7,000, has jumped to $10,000 in the search for a missing teenager out of Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, Julia Mann first went missing on the night of Feb. 20 in the area of Rocky Branch Road in the Rowan Oak Subdivision. Authorities believe that the 17-year-old left of her own accord, but don't have any idea why she hasn't returned - now weeks later.

Since her disappearance, investigators with the sheriff's office and other agencies have performed searches from ground and air and sent K-9 units to canvass the area.

Oconee Co Sheriff

On Tuesday, Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry announced a reward that had been raised, in part, by locals for information to help bring Mann home safe.

Since it was announced, the reward had grown to $7,000 and then to $10,000 as authorities and one Georgia community continue their desperate search for answers - and a young woman - in Oconee County.

Mann is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. The Sheriff's office didn't release a description of her clothing at the last time she was seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 706-769-3945 or email Investigator G. Sanders at gsanders@oconeesheriff.org.

