ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a jury duty scam using the names of actual law enforcement officers is back.

"They're using the names of genuine officers to give the potential victim the idea this is the real deal," the sheriff said. "I assure you - it is not!"

Ravenell said several callers have notified the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) of callers claiming to be actual deputy with the OCSO. The names being given are actual law enforcement officers.

The scam comes in when the victim receives a call informing them they missed jury duty or other court date, and are now facing a fine ranging anywhere from $500 to $2,000.

During the scam presentation, a genuine magistrate’s name is mentioned as having signed the warrant.

However, to pay this fine and make the warrant go away, the victim can obtain a loadable money card , usually a Green Dot card, and this is always a tip-off and then give the caller the number.

"Once that number is given out to the caller, that money is gone," Ravenell said. "We never, ever charge someone money for a missed court appearance."

In speaking with law enforcement officers around the country, Ravenell said he's learned the jury duty scam is being perpetrated across the United States.

The number the scammer uses is 803-395-0337. It also has a voice mail set up claiming to be the “county sheriff’s department.”

If anyone receives such a call in Orangeburg County, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.