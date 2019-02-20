GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating after the boyfriend of Kala Brown died in an apparent suicide on Saturday.

According to a coroner's office release, Adam Bradley Mayson, 34, of Piedmont, stabbed himself at his home and was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital's trauma center for treatment.

The coroner said while he was being treat, he went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead.

According to the release, Mayson died from of a stab wound to his chest and his manner of death has been ruled a suicide.

Kala Brown is the Anderson woman who was locked in a storage container in Spartanburg County for months by serial killer, Todd Kohlhepp.

Brown's former boyfriend, Charlie Carver, was one of he people murdered by Kohlhepp.

On Tuesday, Brown issued the following statement in regards to Mayson's death:

"I am heartbroken today over the loss of my fiance, Adam Mayson. Adam was a true gift from God. He brought me great happiness and comfort during a very dark and difficult time. Building a life together restored my joy and gave me hope for the future. I do not know what tomorrow may bring, but I trust Jesus is with me even in the midst of this pain. Please join me in praying for God's peace to be upon Adam's family as they too, are grieving this tragic loss"

She and Mayson were engaged to be married on April 28