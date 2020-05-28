LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kenneth Walker was on the phone with a Metro EMS dispatcher for two minutes after LMPD officers shot his girlfriend, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

“I don’t know what’s happening—somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend," Walker told the operator.

Walker's attorney, Sam Aguiar, released the two-minute audio file to WHAS11 Thursday.

"Listening to that call is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do," Agiuar said. "Kenny Walker had no idea who had broken into the home and shot the love of his life. Nobody should ever have to go through that experience."

Mayor Greg Fischer said he released all MetroSafe calls, including those from neighbors, from the incident after hearing from the community and Metro Council members.

"I believe the release of these calls now is a necessary step to preserve public safety and to build trust in our city and our police department,” Fischer said. “We all want the truth. We all want justice. My promise to you is that I will continue to share whatever information I can when I’m able.”

The operator talking with Walking can be heard trying to get more information.

Operator: “Where is she shot at?"

Walker: “I don’t know. She is on the ground right now. I don’t know."

LMPD officers used a no-knock search warrant to enter Taylor's home as part of a narcotics investigation. According to Walker's attorneys, the officers did not identify themselves before busting the down the door. Police officials maintain the officers knocked and announced their presence.

Walker fired what he called one "warning shot" toward the door, hitting an officer in the leg, his attorney said. The three officers on scene returned fire, shooting and killing Taylor, according to LMPD.

Walker: “Oh my god.”

Operator: “How old is your girlfriend?”

Walker: “She’s… she’s 26.”

Walker's voice starts to quiver as he calls to his girlfriend.

Operator: “Where is she shot at?”

Walker: “I don’t know. She is on the ground right now. I don’t know."

Almost two minutes into the call, Walker hangs up. When the dispatcher tries to call back, he does not answer.

Metro EMS, the keeper of 911 dispatch recordings, denied WHAS11's open records request for access to the call, at the direction of the Mayor's office.

"Kenny is an honorable man and it’s a shame that it took a subpoena for this telling audio to be shared with the community," Aguiar said.

Charges against Walker were dropped after Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine has asked the judge to dismiss the case.

"I believe that additional investigation is necessary," Wine said. "I believe the independent investigation...must be completed before we go forward with any prosecution of Kenneth Walker."

If Wine's office believes there is sufficient evidence, Wine said they will bring it to the judge. Wine also said that Walker will be given the opportunity to testify if he wants.

