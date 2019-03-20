COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a 9-month-old baby overdosed on drugs and had to revived with an opioid overdose-reversal drug.

News outlets cite a police report that says the baby was brought to a Covington fire department Sunday night. When police arrived, CPR was being administered and the baby was taken to a hospital and given Narcan, a brand name form of naloxone.

It's unclear what was in the baby's system. Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders says an investigation is underway, but no one has yet been charged. The baby's current condition is unclear.