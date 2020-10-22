After 85 days in the hospital, Kernersville man recovers from COVID-19

Doctors said he had a one in five chance of living according to Leigh Thompson and are calling his recovery a 'miracle.'

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Leigh Thompson of Kernersville said her husband Sam Thompson was recently released from Duke University Hospital after a total of 85 days of medical treatment.

Leigh said 64 of those days were spent in the the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It started back in July.

After experiencing numerous symptoms, he first went to Forsyth Medical Center. Nine days later she said he was airlifted to Duke University on August 4.

Sam was on a ventilator at one point and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine throughout his treatment. That is another form of life support.

"He was placed on ECMO which is like a third lung," Leigh explained.

With COVID-19 visitation restrictions in place, Thompson couldn't see her husband in-person until August 11.

"It was really difficult and he went 58 days without speaking."

Sam believes he caught the virus on the road because he's a truck driver.

Leigh said doctors told her he had a one in five chance of living and are calling his recovery a 'miracle.'

"I had many doctors tell me I'm a walking miracle," Sam stated.

"It does take the breath out of you when you hear your spouse is not doing so well and might not make it," Leigh said. "I feel so blessed that he's here."

He left Duke on October 14 in a wheelchair with his medical team cheering him on!

"I think there's a message of hope here," Sam said. "Be courageous, don’t give up, I get stronger every day."