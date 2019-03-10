Kershaw county deputies and negotiators successfully ended a standoff peacefully Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at an RV park on Hwy 12 in Lugoff.

According to a Facebook post, the man was armed with a rifle and was threatening to harm himself when deputies arrived.

After a one hour standoff, deputies and negotiators talked him out of his camper without incident.

Deputies say he is a veteran suffering from PTSD and recent family issues and he has been transported to the VA Medical Center for treatment.