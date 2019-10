CAMDEN, S.C. — Kershaw county deputies were involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m., deputies say they responded to a call about a suicidal person with a gun. Three deputies arrived and confronted the person, who then fired at deputies. One deputy returned fire, striking the person, according to investigators.

The person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

SLED is investigating.