KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A traffic stop yields drugs, guns and money in Kershaw county near Cassatt Monday night according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department.

A Facebook post on the Kershaw County Sheriff's department congratulates both the drug unit and K-9 Taz.

The traffic stop found over three ounces of meth, controlled pills, a handgun and $1695 in cash.

Kershaw county K-9 Taz

Kershaw County Sheriff Department

The driver of the car ran from the traffic stop but was captured by Taz after a very short chase.

The subject was transported to the emergency room for treatment of his K-9 related injuries.

The subject was charged with trafficking meth, possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol.