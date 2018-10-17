(LBF) Kroger Co. has formed a partnership to deliver wine to customers’ homes, marking the latest in a series of deals it has formed to improve its home delivery capabilities.

Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, is partnering with Los Angeles-based Drinks Holdings to sell wine to be delivered to customers’ homes or offices. The plan is to offer the service initially in 14 states with more areas to be added, according to Bloomberg. Kroger has 2,800 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia. A launch date was not released.

Kroger will sell the wines at prices ranging from $10.83 to $16.67 per bottle, according to Bloomberg. The wine, which comes from places such as California, Italy, France and Spain, will be available in six- and 12-bottle packs.

