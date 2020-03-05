MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 41-year-old man has died after falling into Lake Norman while tubing on Sunday, fire officials confirm.

The man was on the tube with two other people, while one person was in the boat at the time.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was not wearing a life jacket. It's not known if the others out boating were wearing life jackets.

Multiple first responder agencies were at Lake Norman looking for the man.

Huntersville Fire sent their fireboat from Station 2 to assist Denver Fire Department with the case. Cornelius, Denver and Sherrills Ford first responders were already at the scene at the time.

Around 6 p.m., fire officials pulled their search and rescue boats out of the water, then shortly before 6:30 p.m. fire officials confirmed that the man had died.

At this time, no other information has been released.

This is an active and developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest as more information becomes available.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Governor Roy Cooper proclaims May 3-9 'Hurricane Preparedness Week'

Several SC state parks close early after reaching capacity

Sweden says European Union investigating remdesivir as COVID-19 treatment

SC Governor declares Sunday statewide day of prayer

'Murder hornets' are showing up in the U.S.