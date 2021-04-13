US Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are responding and working to rescue those who were onboard.

NEW ORLEANS — A 256-foot commercial lift boat with 18 people onboard capsized south of Grand Isle.

The US Coast Guard and several good Samaritan vessels are responding and working to rescue those who were onboard, according to the USCG Heartland.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed that the capsized vessel is the Seacor Power and had 18 people onboard.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the vessel left port around 2:12 p.m. A source tells WWL-TV that the Seacor Power capsized shortly after 4 p.m.

The US Coast Guard in Houston confirmed that assets from Texas are on their way to assist, including a search plane from Corpus Christi.

