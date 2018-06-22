CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Crews took down a large fire at Carowinds Friday afternoon.

Park officials say the Flint Hill Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in the south parking lot at Carowinds. Officials say the fire affected about 10 cars.

NBC Charlotte viewers shared several videos showing Friday's fire.

Park officials say no one was hurt from the fire. Carowinds' guest service associates were at the scene to assist any guests affected by the fire, park officials say.

The fire is being investigated by the York County Fire Department.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC