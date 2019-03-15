CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirms an unknown person pointed a laser pointer at a military aircraft headed to Charlotte Douglas.

Police report that FAA contacted them to say someone pointed a laser at a U.S Air Force C17 aircraft on approach to CLT at 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The aircraft was about 12 miles north of the airport when the crew reported the laser strike, police said. No injuries reported to the FAA.

According to the North Carolina Air National Guard, the plane was flying at approximately 3,000 feet a little after 11 p.m. when a green laser came from the plane's right side. The plane was conducting a training mission.

The Air National Guard is providing full cooperation to local, state and federal authorities. No further details were provided.

POPULAR STORIES ON WCNC