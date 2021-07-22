'Have him die somewhere else': Neighborhood lawn worker yelled at while trying to save man's life

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Tony didn't let the negative words deter his heroic act.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is saying "thank you" to a local hero who saved a man they say suffered a seizure while driving.

"Many of us have seen Tony pushing his lawnmower around the neighborhood. But on Monday, as he was walking to work, he saw a neighbor in need," the sheriff's office wrote.

Without a second thought, deputies say Tony ran up to the man's car that was still rolling down the street and grabbed its fender in an attempt to stop it.

His toe was run over during the incident but he was luckily wearing steel-toe boots, according to a Facebook post.

Eventually, the car stopped on a neighbor's lawn but the sheriff's office says the car's windows were up and doors were locked while the driver was convulsing inside.

Tony began yelling for help but instead got a more unpleasant response.

"The owners of the house where the car stopped yelled at Tony, 'Get off our lawn' and 'Get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else,'" the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The negative comments didn't deter Tony who ran to the man's house to notify his wife and call 911. Deputies say the man inside the car asked for Tony's phone number to thank him for saving his life.

"A true neighborhood hero!"