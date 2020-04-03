ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg chamber of commerce has partnered with the Orangeburg department of public safety to help build a bright future for young people in the area through a program called JR leadership Orangeburg county.

The program brings together juniors in high school throughout the county with the goal to expose them to different careers, including law enforcement.

"We usually give them a tour of our facility, we show them the S.W.A.T truck, we have them do finger prints and let them lift their own prints and show them it’s not as easy as it looks on TV" says Cpl Steven Kuck, Orangeburg department public safety officer.

Kuck goes on to explain the importance of exposure and with the program taking place on Thursday, his hope is that they the students leave feeling inspired to be all that they were called to be.

"We try to get them exposed to law-enforcement at a younger age because we want them to know we are here to help, we’re not here to hurt" says Kuck, "These are the future leaders of America here. We can’t do this for forever and this is a calling and you have to want to make a difference in your community."