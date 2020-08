Deputies were responding to a domestic call.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Two Lexington County deputies have been injured after exchange of gunfire with man in Woodland Village apartments.

All three have been transported with gunshot wounds.

Lexington County Sheriff public information officer Adam Myrick says no update on conditions of anyone yet and they are monitoring at the hospital.

Deputies were responding to a domestic call at a Cottonwood Lane unit. Per policy, SLED is investigating the shooting incident. #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/M83BPq8edo — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) August 9, 2020

SLED is investigating the shooting incident.

