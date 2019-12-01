LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man robbed a Lexington convenience store and police are hoping you can identify the suspect.

According to Lexington Police, last Friday January 11, around 7:20 PM a man showed a handgun and demanded money at the Pitt Stop on Augusta road near I-20.

\The suspect, holding what was described as a black and sliver handgun, went behind the counter and took an undetermined amount of money from the register before leaving in a silver colored sedan.

The suspect is in his late 20's to early 30''s and about six feet tall about 230 pounds. He was dressed in black pants, black long sleeve shirt and black boots. He had a dark green ball cap and an orange or red safety vest on during the incident.

If you think you might know who this person is you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.