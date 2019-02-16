COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will be up and down over the next several days, but there will be a chance for rain every day.

A cold air wedge is likely to be in place over the Midlands on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday. Those will be the coldest days.

High temperatures Sunday will range from the upper 40s in the northern Midlands to the middle 50s in the southern Midlands.

Some light rain will be possible Sunday, but the better chance for showers will come Sunday night and Monday morning.

A little sunshine is possible Monday afternoon, temperatures may jump back into the lower 70s for the start of the workweek.

The weather pattern across the country will be wet over the southern U.S. and cold over the northern portions of the country.

There will be a chance for rain every day over the seven days. Rainfall is likely to be light, but amounts over the next 7 days are likely to be in the range of 1 to 3 inches. The greatest rainfall will be over the northern Midlands.

This pattern is likely to last into the next weekend. Little sunshine is expected over the next seven days. No freezing temperatures are expected during this time as well.