Roofers were working on multiple apartment roofs when they saw a flash and loud bang.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Authorities say a 19-year-old was struck and killed by lightning Tuesday afternoon in Manatee County.

Around 2:50 p.m., Manatee County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Skip Jack Loop south of State Road 70 to The Walk Apartments for reports of the lightning strike.

Authorities say roofers were working on top of multiple apartments in the area when the workers saw a flash and heard a "loud bang." One of the workers looked over and saw his brother, later identified as Jesus Olvera-Aguilar, lying on the roof unconscious and not breathing.

Firefighters found the lifeless 19-year-old and began life-saving efforts but were unable to revive him.

Olvera-Aguilar was pronounced dead and authorities say the case has been ruled an accidental death.