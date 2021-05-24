"This yearbook does not represent our values nor meet LJHS and Bentonville Schools' standards for quality and excellence," the principal said.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Lincoln Junior High School in Bentonville released a memo to parents Sunday apologizing for political inaccuracies and mistakes in the 2020-2021 yearbook.

"This yearbook does not represent our values nor meet LJHS and Bentonville Schools' standards for quality and excellence," Lincoln Junior High School Principal Josh Thompson said.

Pictures in the current events sections show photos labeled "President Trump WAS NOT impeached," "Black Lives Matter riots Started in Minneapolis in may of 2020" and "Trump supporters protest at the Capitol."

Former President Donald Trump was impeached twice by the House of Representatives but acquitted by the Senate. Protest for racial justice swept across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's death by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. A group of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a failed insurrection while Congress voted to certify electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

"Your LJHS administration team will evaluate its vetting process for all yearbook content to ensure future publications are of the highest quality and adhere to the standards of Bentonville Schools. We can and will do better to provide a quality yearbook to students that can be a cherished item as they reminisce about their time at Lincoln Junior High School," Thompson said.