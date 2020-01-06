COLUMBIA, S.C. — The city of Columbia Lincoln Street Parking Facility located at 820 Washington Street will be closed to the public effective immediately until Wednesday June 3rd, 2020.

Parkers are encouraged to utilize visitor parking at the Park Street Facility located at 1007 Park St or any on-street parking meter located outside a 2 block radius from City of Columbia Police Headquarters; 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201. But do not park within a two block radius of Columbia Police Headquarters.

The City of Columbia and Parking Services apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause and appreciates your patience and understanding during this time, your safety is our priority.

If you have any questions please contact Parking Services at 803-545-4015 or email ParkingServices@columbiasc.gov.