President Donald Trump will hold a rally for Sen. Ted Cruz Monday evening. Big crowds are expected, as are traffic troubles and protests.
The rally was moved from the 8,000-seat NRG Arena to the 18,000-seat Toyota Center. Police say organizers told them 70,000 tickets have been requested.
The Trump campaign is also hosting a tailgate party before the Make America Great Again rally.
Cruz's Democratic opponent Rep. Beto O'Rourke is also in town and will makes stops near eight polling locations in Harris County to drum up excitement for early voting.
Follow along here for all of the updates on campaign trail Monday:
11:03 a.m. - O'Rourke is hitting to the polls in the Pasadena area.
11 a.m. - A new aerial view of the crowd outside of the Toyota Center. The crowd has spilled over into Discovery Green nearby.
10:50 a.m. - The crowd continues to grow outside of the Toyota Center and has now spilled over into Discovery Green.
9:48 a.m. - O'Rourke is expected to make several more stops today in the area.
8:50 a.m. - The line is full outside of the Toyota Center. It now wraps around the next block as well.
8:30 a.m. - METRO Houston says some bus routes will see delays this afternoon due to the street closures for the president's rally.
7:57 a.m. - The president tweets, "Big Night In Texas," head of his visit to Houston Monday.
7:54 a.m. - O'Rourke supporters rally around the Congressman in Montrose.
7:31 a.m. - O'Rourke started his day by visiting the polling place near West Gray Street in the Montrose neighborhood.
6:57 a.m.- Aerial views from Air 11 show just how big the line of Trumps supporters is outside the Toyota Center. Folks here don't want to miss their opportunity to attend the rally.
6:34 a.m.- Before 7 a.m., we're already seeing as many as 3,000 people lined up for the rally.
5:23 a.m. - Just a reminder of the street closures downtown that are already in place ahead of the president's visit. Also, your evening commute will be affected if you plan of taking the Gulf Freeway.
4:52 a.m. - Rep. Beto O'Rourke will be making stops near polling places throughout Harris County Monday.
4:38 a.m. - Thousands of supporters are already camped out ahead of the president's rally.
Sunday, Oct. 21
8:22 p.m. - Gov. Greg Abbott is in town just ahead of the start of early voting. Tap here to read more.
12:30 p.m. - Downtown businesses and residents have been advised to expect delays traveling downtown. City officials said to avoid downtown if you're not attending the rally, or you don't live or work there.