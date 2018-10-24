LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The Gwinnett County community is gathering to honor the memory of Gwinnett Police Officer Antwan Toney, shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday.

The service will begin at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville at 11 a.m. Chris Huff will call attendees to stand and bagpipes will play "Amazing Grace."

Officer Toney's casket will make it's way as the bagpipes play.

Huff will make opening remarks and Officer Spillman will lead the eulogy.

Then those who loved Officer Toney will share their testimonies. Toney's sister, Carla Johnson, is expected to speak first. Another family member will follow who has not yet been announced, followed by Officers Smith and Walsh. The South Precinct B-Cycle officers will walk onto the stage and and stand post behind the officers during their remarks.

Prez Blackmon will lead A Cappella song. Governor Nathan Deal is set to give an address.

Following the remarks will be a Presentation of Awards, followed by a rendering of Honors. Officers will return to their cars to begin their procession to the funeral home.

The end of the procession will be marked by an American flag, posted in front of the funeral home. Officers will turn off their blue lights as they pass the Flag.

Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers will present an award medal to Toney's mother. Assitant Chief Jones will hand out other honors as Ayers speaks.

A Rendering of Honors, including a presentation of the colors and a firing party will begin. Taps will be played and Chief Butch Ayers will present an American flag to the family.

The officers will then do the ritual of Last Call before the family is dismissed.

Officer Antwan Toney was killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle near Shiloh Middle School on Saturday. He had been with the Gwinnett County Police Department for nearly three years.

The southern California native had celebrated his 30th birthday a few days earlier. Prior to joining the department, he worked as a security guard

Members of the community are encouraged to celebrate the life of Officer Toney by lining the procession route along Georgia 316 West, Sugarloaf Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard between Lawrenceville and Peachtree Corners.

The procession after the funeral services for Officer Toney on Wednesday will follow this route. The public is encouraged to honor his service by lining the route.

Exit 12Stone Church Campus and turn right toward SR 316

Turn right onto SR 316 West

Exit onto Sugarloaf Parkway and turn right

Turn left onto Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Turn right into Crowell Brothers Funeral Home

Gov. Nathan Deal has ordered flags at the Georgia State Capitol to fly at half-staff to honor Officer Antwan Toney. Toney was gunned down when he responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Toney's family flew in from California to attend the services. Some Gwinnett officers flew to Los Angeles to escort them to Metro Atlanta. Officers will also escort them back to southern California, where the family plans a second funeral service on Nov. 3.

11Alive News caught some footage of the family arriving at a memorial in front of Gwinnett Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

Hours later, hundreds took the opportunity to honor Officer Toney at two public visitation services.

