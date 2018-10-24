LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- A final goodbye will take place on Wednesday for a Gwinnett police officer killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Officer Antwan Toney was killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle near Shiloh Middle School on Saturday. He had been with the Gwinnett County Police Department for nearly three years.

The southern California native had celebrated his 30th birthday a few days earlier. Prior to joining the department, he worked as a security guard

Family and friends will gather at the 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville for the funeral at 11 a.m.

After the services, a procession with Gwinnett County Police Department personnel and other officers from the law enforcement community will escort the family and the hearse from the church to Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners.

Members of the community are encouraged to celebrate the life of Officer Toney by lining the procession route along Georgia 316 West, Sugarloaf Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard between Lawrenceville and Peachtree Corners.

The procession after the funeral services for Officer Toney on Wednesday will follow this route. The public is encouraged to honor his service by lining the route.

Exit 12Stone Church Campus and turn right toward SR 316

Turn right onto SR 316 West

Exit onto Sugarloaf Parkway and turn right

Turn left onto Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Turn right into Crowell Brothers Funeral Home

Gov. Nathan Deal has ordered flags at the Georgia State Capitol to fly at half-staff to honor Officer Antwan Toney. Toney was gunned down when he responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle on Saturday afternoon.

Toney's family flew in from California to attend the services. Some Gwinnett officers flew to Los Angeles to escort them to Metro Atlanta. Officers will also escort them back to southern California, where the family plans a second funeral service on Nov. 3.

11Alive News caught some footage of the family arriving at a memorial in front of Gwinnett Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday morning.

Hours later, hundreds took the opportunity to honor Officer Toney at two public visitation services.

11Alive will stream Wednesday's services for Officer Toney on 11Alive.com and on the 11Alive Facebook page.

