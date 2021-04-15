Live updates: Some protesters 'aggressively' shaking fence surrounding Brooklyn Center PD

Brooklyn Center has issued a curfew beginning at 10 p.m.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Operation Safety Net says some protesters 'aggressively' shaking, throwing objects at fence surrounding Brooklyn Center PD



Brooklyn Center issues curfew starting at 10 p.m., Champlin curfew starts at 9 p.m.

Demonstrators gather outside Brooklyn Center PD for 5th straight night

Kim Potter, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter, makes first court appearance

Potter's bail set at $100,000

Family of Daunte Wright calls for '100% accountability'

9:15 p.m.

Operation Safety Net (OSN) says some people at Thursday night's demonstration outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department are throwing rocks, cans and water bottles over the fence surrounding the station.

A curfew has been issued for the City of Brooklyn Center starting at 10 p.m. as demonstrators gather outside the police station for the fifth straight night.

Law enforcement inside the perimeter fence at the @BrklynCenterMN police station continues to stay in a setback position to de-escalate and allow peaceful demonstration. Protesters continue to lob objects and attempt to break through the fence. #MNOSN — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 16, 2021

8:55 p.m.

Operation Safety Net (OSN) is reporting some people at a Thursday night demonstration outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department are "aggressively" shaking and throwing objects at the fence surrounding the station.

It's the fifth night people have gathered outside the police department following the death of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who appeared in court earlier Thursday.

Currently, protesters in Brooklyn Center are aggressively pulling on the fence in an attempt to remove barriers. — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 16, 2021

A curfew has been issued for the city from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

8:20 p.m.

A curfew has been announced for Brooklyn Center beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday. The curfew will last until 6 a.m. Friday.

The curfew comes as demonstrators gathered for a fifth consecutive night outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department following the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is white.

A curfew will go into effect starting at 10pm - 6am tomorrow morning. — Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 16, 2021

Champlin also announced a citywide curfew starting at 9 p.m. Thursday and ending 5 a.m. Friday.

6:45 p.m.

Demonstrators are gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the fifth consecutive night following the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is white.

Potter made her first court appearance earlier Thursday after being charged with second-degree manslaughter. Her bail has been set at $100,000 and her next hearing is scheduled for May 17.

MORE: Activists placed hundreds of air fresheners on the chain link fencing outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Thursday Evening. pic.twitter.com/X7808Mmfbv — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) April 15, 2021

A curfew is in place for Champlin from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

4:30 p.m.

Former Brooklyn Center Kim Potter appeared in court for the first time Thursday after being charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

During the appearance, Judge Paul Scoggin set the date for Potter's next hearing for May 17 at 1:30 p.m., in front of Judge Regina Chu. He confirmed that Potter's bail has been set at $100,000, and noted that she must remain law-abiding, promise to make all future court appearances, and refrain from possessing or transporting any firearms.

Potter, who is white, shot and killed Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. She and former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon submitted their resignations Tuesday.

Gannon said he believes Potter shot Wright by accident, mistaking her gun for her Taser. Wright's family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents them, say they don't believe it was an accident. Crump pointed out that Potter worked for the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years and even trained other officers.

According to the criminal complaint, after pulling Wright over for a traffic stop, officers discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge. Officers asked Wright to exit the vehicle and informed him that he was being arrested for an outstanding warrant.

As officers attempted to make the arrest, Wright re-entered his vehicle. In her body camera footage, Potter can be heard shouting that she will use her Taser before shooting Wright once in the chest with her handgun.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte, called for "100% accountability" following the death of her son.

"Unfortunately, there's never going to be justice for us," she said. "The justice would bring our son home to us, knocking on the door with his big smile. Coming in the house, sitting down, eating dinner with us. Going out to lunch. Playing with his... almost 2-year-old son, giving him a kiss as he walked out the door. So, justice isn't even a word to me."

Thursday evening outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. pic.twitter.com/OYf55u4Ymp — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) April 15, 2021

Demonstrators have gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department for five straight nights in response to Wright's death.

A gathering also took place Thursday near the site where Wright was killed.