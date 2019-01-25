ATHENS, Texas — Athens Independent School District has confirmed a male middle school student was killed after a train collided with a school bus Friday afternoon.

According to the Athens Daily Review, the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Cream Level Road. The impact caused the bus to come to a rest on North Murchison Street.

Athens ISD also revealed a female elementary school student was flown to a Dallas hospital for treatment and the bus driver was taken to a local medical center.

The school district released the following statement regarding the tragic situation:

"It is with great sorrow that we confirm one of our precious middle school students lost his life today when a district school bus collided with a train in Athens. One other student on the bus, a female at Central Athens Elementary, was careflighted to Children's in Dallas. The bus driver was transported by ambulance. No other students were on the bus. We ask that you join with us in humbly praying for their families."

All Athens ISD sporting events scheduled for Friday night have been canceled.

The district will hold a press conference to provide more information on the incident at 7 p.m.

The Athens Police Department and Union Pacific are leading the investigation.

CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.