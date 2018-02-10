Chapin, SC (WLTX) - A military parent returning home from a long deployment to surprise their unsuspecting child in school — a heartwarming moment everyone loves to witness.

But for E3 Navy man Kenneth Govans, it's the first time that he's the parent in the surprise.

When asked if he is nervous before the surprise, Govans says, "A little bit. The cameras add a lot to it."

He waits in a side room with his wife, while their 5-year-old daughter Aubrey waits in her classroom.

"Daddy," Aubrey yells as she realizes her dad has just walked into the room.

She run up and hugs him tight around the neck and doesn't let go. Aubrey hasn't seen her daddy since January 2018.

"It's definitely the longest one," Govans says, referring to the deployment. "It's tough, especially when you have kids. And seeing them grow up, like last time when i left she wasn't even this big. It's tough, it's hard, but it makes it all worth while when you come home."

He has just 10 days back with his family before he has to leave again, for what is anticipated to be another long deployment. But during his time here, however short, they plan to make the best of it with no specific plans.

"Maybe go swimming a little bit. Take the kids to go do other things, like maybe the trampoline park. But we don't really have any plans made. We just want to make sure it's quality time," Govans' wife Rachel-Marie said.

Little Aubrey says that she would like to play soccer with her dad, and play with her little brother.

