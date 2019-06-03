ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A home burglary ended with an arrest, but deputies say the investigation is far from over.

Power tools, hand tools, competition bows, arrows and accessories were all reported stolen from home in Orangeburg County Saturday. Several of those items were recovered at a local flea market, where they were reportedly being sold.

Deputies say they are still working to recover the remaining stolen items.

Following the recovery, deputies attempted arrests at a home on Shillings Bridge Road. Kayla Traxler, 24, was taken into custody. However another suspect, 36-year-old Keith Oliver, hid in a swampy area.

Traxler was charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny and possession of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety.

Warrants are currently out on Oliver for second-degree burglary and grand larceny. A third suspect, 41-year-old Donald Iriel, is also wanted on accessory after the fact of a felony

"We still have unfinished business with these two individuals remaining," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.