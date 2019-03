COLUMBIA, S.C. — An alleged dispute at his girlfriend's apartment led to the arrest of one brother sought in a shooting investigation.

Kamron Gibson-Brown, 20, was arrested Wednesday on the 200 block of Saluda River Road after his girlfriend put a call into law enforcement.

She told deputies Kamron pushed his way into her apartment on March 15. After yelling and throwing several items, including her MacBook, he left.

Kamron was initially being sought in connection to a March 10 shooting incident on the 100 block of Manorwood Court, where he reportedly suffered a gunshot wound.

Following the incident, deputies pulled over a light-colored Dodge Durango with a fresh bullet home. A loaded firearm was found inside.

The driver, who identified himself as Kamron Gibson-Brown, was "irate," according to a report. Deputies later discovered the driver was actually 23-year-old Karlos Gibson-Brown, and the name he gave deputies was actually his brother's.

Deputies are still looking for Karlos. Upon arrest, he will face false information, driving under suspension, unlawful carry of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm charges.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

Kamron is being charged with burglary and malicious injury to property less than $2,000 dollars at this time. His girlfriend, 19-year-old Brieanna Hobson, 19, was also arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.