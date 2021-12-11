1 dead after avalanche on Crystal Mountain

Six skiers were swept up in an avalanche in a backcountry ski area in Silver Basin, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead and five others were rescued after an avalanche on Crystal Mountain Saturday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), six skiers were swept up in an avalanche at Silver Basin in the backcountry ski area around 10:50 a.m. Silver Basin is located outside of the regular ski area boundary.

All six skiers were wearing emergency beacons.

Five of the skiers pulled themselves to safety, the PCSD said. One of the six skiers was unresponsive, and life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. The skier who died was a 60-year-old man. His identity has not been released.

It's unknown if any of the other skiers suffered any injuries.

Crystal Mountain Resort reported winds of up to nearly 100 mph at the summit Saturday morning. Due to the high winds, the Mount Rainier Gondola was not operating.

Only the beginner and intermediate lifts at Crystal Mountain were open Saturday, and only the lower mountain was lift serviced. The resort is maintaining normal operations as the avalanche occurred in the backcountry.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades until Sunday morning after a storm brought heavy snow to the mountains this week. Heavy snow is expected to continue for areas above 2,000 feet by Saturday night. Additional snow accumulations of 12-15 inches are possible by Sunday.

At 10:50am, we were notified of an avalanche in Silver Basin, a backcountry area at Crystal Mountain



6 skiers pulled from avalanche, 1 did not survive



Deputies and medical examiner are responding



Crystal Mountain maintaining normal operations since this was in back country

As of 8 a.m., at least 11 inches of snow had fallen at Crystal Mountain in the past 24 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.