LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a car ran off the road and hit a house in Lexington County Sunday.

The collision happened at 6:35 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 6. State troopers say the car was traveling west on the highway when it went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and finally collided with a home.

Troopers say the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. The person died at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation. The driver's identity has not yet been released by officers.