ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A fatal vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County has killed 1 and injured another.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 2003 tractor-trailer caught fire around 4:45 a.m. Monday after colliding with a 2010 jeep.

The driver of the jeep was wearing a seat belt and was transported to the regional medical center to be treated for injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead on the scene.

It happened on I-26 at mile marker 169 in Orangeburg County. Both lanes were blocked until just before 7:45 a.m.

The eastbound lanes have since reopened, but the westbound lanes remain closed.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

